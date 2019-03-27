By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Police in Lilongwe have arrested a security aid – believed to be working for Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Lazarous Chakwera on suspicion that he was trading in human body parts belonging to a person with albinism.

According to a police report we have seen, the suspect – Dekhani Kamphamtengo, 41, was apprehended following a tip that he was selling body parts of a person with albinism.

“Facts of the case are that the reporter got a tip that the above suspect was offering for sale bones and a womb of a person with albinism.

“They agreed to meet the suspect at city centre Golden Peacock Hotel with the officers who posed as buyers and offered to buy the said human tissues at K5 million,” reads the confidential police situation report dated March 27, 2019.

However, according to the report, the Police officers who posed as buyers did not find the alleged body parts when they went to the house of the suspect after arresting him.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera confirmed the arrest adding that the suspect works as a security guard at Chakwera’s area 10 residence according to the recorded statement.

Kadadzera further said the suspect has been charged with “publication of false news likely to cause fear and alarm to the public; that’s Section 60 of the penal code”

Kamphamtengo hails from Kasinje Village, Traditional Authority Kalumbu in Lilongwe.

Efforts to talk to Chakwera proved futile as his phone went un answered while MCP spokesperson Maurice Munthali asked for more time before commenting on the matter.