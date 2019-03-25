By Joseph Nkhoma

SALIMA-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and it’s allies People’s Party (PP) and Freedom Party (FP) on Sunday launched their campaign with an assurance to thwart corruption which has retarded the country’s economic development.

Launching the campaign MCP President Dr Lazarus Chakwera said people are living a miserable life because the current government has plundered resources meant for service delivery in all public facilities.

The MCP leader said Malawians are lacking quality healthcare, safe water among others because the DPP led government plundered the resources.

“We want this not to continue. Malawians have suffered enough. After the elections in May, MCP led government will ensure that people live happily by accessing all basic needs,” he assured.

Dr. Chakwera said, after May Elections, corruption will be stamped out, employment opportunities will be created for young people and empowerment programmes for both women and Youths will be put in place.

MCP President said the coalition government is geared to introduce small tractors and irrigation farming for rural farmers, as well as factories for value addition.

He said to ensure many farmers access farm inputs, his government would abolish the current farm input programme which targets few farmers and introduce universal subsidy.

“The current subsidy programme is discriminatory. I want my government to provide equal access of farm inputs to all farmers. This will result in making Malawi food secure,” he assured.

Dr. Chakwera also outlined areas in the MCP manifesto which include improving education standards, making healthcare accessible, thwarting corruption.

Speaking earlier PP President and former state President Dr Joyce Banda said her party endorsed Dr. Chakwera’s candidature because she sees political maturity and God fearing in the MCP leader.

Dr. Banda said she is optimistic that Dr. Chakwera will fulfill her dream of uplifting the welfare of traditional leaders, women and Youths.

“I know Dr. Chakwera has programmes aimed at revising chiefs’ honorarium and building modern houses for the traditional leaders as well as old women,” the former president said.

She therefore called upon all PP supporters to vote for Dr. Chakwera in May if they want the nation to develop.

In attendance at the launch of the campaign were MCP national executive committee members, PP NEC and supporters and Freedom Party was represented by its Secretary General Steve Njobvuyalema.