MCP regime victims snub Chakwera apology

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Returnees and Ex-detainees Association of Malawi, a grouping of victims of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) dictatorial rule on Thursday snubbed MCP President Lazarus Chakwera’s recent public apology over the party’s past atrocities, describing it as an insult to the association.

The association has demanded that Chakwera should instead formally meet its leadership in the next seven days and that if this fails, the victims will camp at MCP’s Headquarters.

On March 17, during prayers held in Malawi’s Capital Lilongwe, Chakwera made an apology over MCP’s “evil” past and sought for forgiveness.

During the prayers, MCP is alleged to have fronted a supposedly son of another victim who accepted the apology on behalf of all the victims, a development which has angered the returnees and ex-detainees.

“We wish to remind Hon Chakwera that it is very difficult to forgive and forget the MCP past atrocities based on a political podium apology rather than through a formal truth and reconciliation process which will facilitate justice for all the victims,” said Deputy Publicity Secretary Lf.Col Allan Griffin Kondowe during a press conference on Thursday afternoon in Lilongwe.

He was reading from a statement signed by the returnees and ex-detainees Chairperson Sangwani Mkandawire who was also present at the press conference with other members of the association.

“We see the apology as a political ploy by the MCP to gain sympathy while the party and its leadership cannot take responsibility and accountability over its atrocities”.

MCP spokesperson Maurice Munthali was not available for comment on the matter.

On Saturday, the country’s Lost History Foundation says the assassination of the late Dr. Attati Mpakati under the Kamuzu Banda regime should be a benchmark for re-discovery of Malawi’s lost history.

The grouping therefore appeals to Malawian historian, writers and political scientists to seize the opportunity of the existence of rich history for research and publication.

Addressing the news conference after a memorial seminar on Dr Atati Mpakati in the capital Lilongwe , Conleith Chester Selenje, Research coordinator for Lost History Foundation observed that Dr Mpakati played a great role in the history of the Nation because he had a core value which he was fighting for.

Under the theme, “Malawians in the struggle for human rights in Malawi: The life and Times of Dr Atati Mpakati”, the seminar aimed at providing a framework to advocate for the establishment truth without which genuine reconciliation is attainable.

According Selenje position paper, Dr Atati Mpakati was the leader of Socialist League of Malawi(LESOMA)until his assassination in Zimbabwe Harare on 23 March 1983 by Kamuzu Banda’s assailants who had successfully infiltrated LESOMA.

Dr Mpakati was on reported to be on his way from Maputo to visit his family in Sweden with a stop over in Harare for LESOMA assignments according to Zimbabwe Republic police (ZRP).

He was abducted on 23rd March 1983 right from his lodging room at Park Lane hotel.The ZRP reported that he had died of gunshots wounds and his body was found dumped in a ditch opposite the Park Lane hotel.