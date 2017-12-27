LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in the Diaspora joins other Malawian in mourning the death of Alexander Nelson Jumbe.

The late Jumbe was a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Dedza North.

He was born on the the August 9, 1942. Jumbe diligently served as MCP member of parliament for Dedza North over a period of 10 years.

The former Dedza North MP died on December 25, (Christmas Day) 2017 in Nottingham, UK after a short illness for which he was hospitalized. He is survived by seven children and 17 grandchildren.

Arrangements are being made towards a programme and shall be announced once they have been finalised.