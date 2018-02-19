Former deputy Speaker and New Rainbow Coalition (NARC) president Loveness Gondwe, who competed against former president the late Bingu wa Mutharika and others in the 2009 polls has joined Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Gondwe was welcomed in the rank and file of MCP at political rally with took place at Euthini in Mzimba over the weekend.

MCP Deputy Party Publicity Secretary , Reverend Maurice Munthali has confirmed that Gondwe indeed joined MCP over the weekend.

“Yes its true that we have welcomed a new member Loveness Gondwe. As you are aware Gondwe is not an ordinary person she was a president for her own party for long time and we are happy to receive such kind of people,” said Munthali.

Munthali said MCP is making in roads in the Northern Region with many joining the party.

The North has largely been known as the headquarters of unpredictable voters, the electorate does not easily get swayed. It has been the only region to defy the commonly held belief that voters prefer a candidate from their region.

But the North, with its unpredictable nature, should never be taken for granted. A Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) promise of a Mombera University and several groundbreaking ceremonies for roads which come to nothing might work to its disadvantage.