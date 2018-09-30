SALIMA-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Salima North-West constituency primary elections were on Saturday suspected to a later date following existence of illegal delegates who were supposed to vote.

The battle is between incumbent lawmaker Dr. Jessie Kabwila and Enoch Phale .

Drama started when Phale brought in drunkard youths who were were put in strategic place of the constituency to ransack Kabwila’s supporters.

Later when Max Kalamula, MCP Director of Political Affairs who was the presiding officer for the primaries, ordered the roll call for delegates, Phale brought in illegal ones the move which did not go well with Kabwila camp.

In fact, Phale uses the constituency illegal committee which is headed by Mzimu who has the backing from Salima MCP district Chairperson Chimphoyo.

While Kabwila has an legible elective constituency committee which party authorities recognised headed by Makamu.

“We have suspended the primaries after we agreed with all camps that we verify eligible delegates to vote. Otherwise, it couldn’t be possible to continue with the elections to avoid violence.

“Another date will be set for the elections after the both camps agreed on the right candidates to vote,” says Kalamula.

MP Kabwila said she expected credible elections in the constituency hence backing the suspension.

Shadow aspirant Phale shunned the media following the development.

About 972 delegates are expected to cast their votes drawn from 108 area committees.

But Kabwira is posed to win according to sources due to developmental projects she ushered in since 2014.