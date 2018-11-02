SALIMA-(MaraviPost)-The battle line has been draw for main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Salima North-West constituency primary elections which were last month suspended to a later date following existence of illegal delegates who were supposed to vote.

November 17, is the new date set for the primaries at Mkomozi where the constituency is expected to elect the party’s representatives for Parliamentary Seat and local councilors.

The actual battle is between incumbent lawmaker Dr. Jessie Kabwila and aspirant Enoch Phale

The primary date announcement follows an internal meeting MCP Lakeshore regional committee had on Thursday at the party’s office in Salima.

The meeting aimed at resolving critical issues that led to the suspension of the constituency primaries.

According to inside sources confided in with The Maravi Post, the committee agreed to use original 972 delegates drawn from 108 area committees to cast their votes.

The committee also resolved that the constituency committee should not vote and that MCP Salima District Chairperson Chimphoyo and Lakeshore regional chairperson Chidzanja be barred from taking part in the exercise.

The party therefore will be responsible for ferrying delegates and security to the primaries venue not aspirants.

In an interview, the seating MP Dr. Kabwila wished the primaries could be held in a closed venue for security reasons.

Kabwira however insisted that Makamu remains the party constituency chairperson not Mzimu who is the latter’s deputy and that he has been with aspirant Phale.

Efforts to talk to MCP Lakeshore Regional vice chairperson William Bondwe who chaired the meeting proved futile as his phone went unanswered for several times.