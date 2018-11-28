By William Grey

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is scheduled to invade the Eastern Region district of Mangochi this Saturday for what has been billed to be a ‘show of force.’

The rally venues are in Mangochi-Monkey bay where the party’s President Lazarus Chakwera and his Vice Sidik Mia, together with the party’s top brass will leave tracks of the political giants.

In an interview, the

said the rally will be a ‘show of force’ for the party in the constituency, with high prospects of slipping to the country’s liberation party, the MCP through the next year’s polls.

The Mangochi Eastern Region invasion by MCP will start with a brief stop-over at Cape Maclear primary school ground before the main rally at Mtakataka turn off.

The rally is expected to beam live on TV.

“The people of Mangochi have been paying attention to the political debate in the country and have now made up their mind to usher Dr Lazarus Chakwera into the sacred duty of rescuing this country from the bondage of modern economic slavery and hardship, and of course myself as their parliamentarian,” said the self proclaimed ‘Lion of the poor’ Shadow MP, Kazembe.

In a class of his own, Kazembe is on record to have promised the constituents that, he will be donating all his salary to orphanages and to the underprivileged in his constituency.

Kazembe, a businessman in real estate, tourism industry and farming will face the incumbent MP Ralph Jooma in the next year’s watershed elections.