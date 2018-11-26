Embattled Member of Parliament (MP) for Dedza east constituency Juliana Lunguzi on Monday was finally declared a winner in the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) primary elections race held on Sunday.

The development contradict with the earlier report made by the party’s presiding officer Peter Chalera who twisted the result and declared Patrick Bandawe a winner.

Confirming the development, MCP spokesperson Rev. Maurice Mnthari said the results reflect what happened on the ground.

According to him, the results announced earlier by Chalera was unofficial and from his head.

“What I am telling you now are official results. Forget about what Chalera said as his results were unofficial. As MCP Lunguzi has carried out the day no one else,” said Mnthari.

He however did not shade more lights if the party will take an action against Chalera for being confusionist.

Chalera earlier declared Bandawe winner with 821 votes against Lunguzi’s 815 of which as of now is a vice versa.

Maravi Post understand that on the same day, Lunguzi celebrated victory with her supporters as she had three long queues behind her against Bandawe’s two but results damped her spirit.

Other candidates who contested were Mussa M’bwana, Steven Biswick and David Kupempha.