MCP Sidik Mia treads into another DPP’s Lhomwe-belt’ key stronghold

PHALOMBE-(MaraviPost)-Leaving no stone unturned, in a bid to increase the voting muscle for Lazarus Chakwera and the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ahead of national elections due next month on May 21, the party’s Presidential Running mate, Muhammed Sidik Mia had on Friday, April 12, 2019 stepped into Phalombe district, the once regarded as the no go zone for other political parties apart from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

He held a mega rally at Migowi Primary School ground in Phalombe Central Constituency where he addressed a sea of people that flooded all over the place.

In his speech, Mia who is also the MCP First Vice President assured the people in the district about the imminent change coming around the corner with Malawians investing their hope for the country’s future in no other Presidential candidate but Dr. Lazarus Chakwera.

In a powerful verbatim, Mia stressed that, “the MCP leadership is determined to improve the livelihoods of the poor masses especially those living in rural areas of the country”.

At this juncture, Mia said that, MCP is fully aware about the hardships that the people in the Agro-based Phalombe district are experiencing which is, expensive farm inputs and lack of dependable markets for their produce as well as low profit.

He therefore promised that, once in power, MCP government will establish factories that will be managed by farmers themselves through cooperatives.

He said the district, which produces a lot of rice and beans will greatly transform as against the past, the role of middlemen will be eradicated when the farmers will be directly responsible for production and distribution with value addition.

He therefore stressed that with MCP in power, the honeymoon for unscrupulous traders will be over.

The running mate therefore hinted on MCP’s plans to introduce modern technologies through mechanized farming to increase quality and yield.

During the rally, the MCP Veep unveiled the party’s aspiring Parliamentary Candidate for the area, Priscilla Moniwa as well as the party’s shadow councilors.

Among the top officials who accompanied the MCP Veep were Edgar Chipalanjira, Enock Kanyimbira, and Lawrence Malemia who are the MCP National Execuctive Committee (NEC) and also Nyakamera and Ali M’balaka who are Peoples Party (PP) NEC Members whose presence at the function was through the party’s electoral alliance with MCP.

The MCP Presidential Running mate has in recent days visited the two Lhomwe belt districts of Chiradzulu and Mulanje.