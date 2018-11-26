By Viciah Nason, MEC stringer

Efforts of Non governmental organisations who are advocating for female candidates have proved futile in Dedza district mainly in the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) following the loss of Juliana Lunguzi as the party has only one female lawmaker candidate who will go on its ticket.

MCP Dedza East constituency members have decided to go to next year’s polls without the incumbent legislature for the area Juliana Lunguzi on the ballot paper following her loss in Sunday’s primaries to Patrick Bandawe.

Lunguzi lost to Bandawe by 821 votes against hers 815. However the primary elections had some irregularities.

Youth Initiative For Community Development (YICD) is one of the organizations advocating for female candidates in Dedza.

Speaking on the development YICOD’ s executive director Andrew Bwanali expressed dismay over the matter saying women are still being left behind and this is difficult to achieve the 50:50 goals.

“I’m not pleased with the results for the fact that some candidates have the advantages of making it politics because of their party’s name . Out of eight constituencies in Dedza MCP has only one female candidate and this is representing a very low percentage just the same as what happened on 2014.It has been our wish to see many female candidates on the ballot paper,” said Bwanali.

Bwanali then called on party followers especially women to support their fellow females in the parties that primary elections are not yet been conducted.

So far Dedza district have two female candidates who will represent their parties as Members of Parliament in next years polls (Annie Kadzanja for DPP and Lydia Dzongwe for MCP).

The atmosphere at Mankhamba ground seemed to go Lunguzi’s way as she had three queues against the eventual winner Bandawe who had two queue.

During the counting process another aspirant Mussa M’bwana decided to join forces with a development that was seen to be against the party’s constitution.

Announcing the results, presiding officer Peter Chalera said Patrick Bandawe had won.

“I therefore announce that Patrick Bandawe has won the primaries today,” said Bandawe.

However there was no immediate comment from Lunguzi and Bandawe.

Other sources told Malawi Electro Commission that Lunguzi lost to Bandawe because Dedza East Constituency do not give a person a second chance on power.

Viciah Nason Dedza stringer

0994963875