Malawi’s main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is set to unveil its new catch from the Lower Shire, Sidik Mia, to the people of the central region–in Nkhotakota to be more specific–today this afternoon.

According to organisers, it is expected that a mammoth crowd will attend today’s rally as they itch to have a glimpse of the man (Mia) who made MCP to stole the political limelight recently when the party president addressed thousands of people in a region –southern — which is percieved not to be a stronghold of the ruling DPP.

Mia, an arguably lower-shire political giant, whom political commentators tout as a game changer on the current political scene, is expected to be unveiled to all the regions in the country for all the people to appreciate the great job of rebuilding the party which President Chakwera has embarked on.

Organizers also say that the party’s full machinery, including Speaker of the National Assembly Richard Msowoya, will attend the rally.

The joining of Mia into MCP has induced hallucinations of all sorts among senior officials of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as they are wasting time cooking propaganda after propaganda to discredit him.

Even state President Peter Mutharika recently reduced himself to a status of uncultured woman who spends time gossiping instead of concentrating on productive issues when he gossiped that Mia had bought MCP to the tune of 200 million Malawi kwacha in-order to join it.

Both MCP and Mia ignored the President on his illusions and unfounded allegations.

It is yet to be seen if today’s rally in Nkhotakota will not again induce great panic among the ruling party officials as how the ‘mother of all rallies’ in Ngabu two weeks ago strongly appeared to have done.