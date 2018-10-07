Written By Leo Mkhuwala

The long standing problem of water scarcity rocking Ndirande residents will be a thing of the past once the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) gets into government through next year’s polls, the party’s First Vice President, Sidik Mia has assured.

He was speaking in Ndirande township over the weekend, where he was guest of honour during the finals of football and netball tournament that attracted mammoth crowd from within and beyond.

In a rather powerful verbitim of promise, the fast becoming national political heavyweight said, once in control of government business, he would assist the aspiring President, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, in providing effective water and sanitation systems in its totality.

“I’m aware of the many public service needs for you beloved people of Ndirande,” said Mia and added: “I will therefore ensure that, while every need is dealt with, the key need of water and sanitation is made such a priority and comprehensively addressed.”

Articulating issues on the importance of youth engagement in sports, Mia said this was the only better way to keep them preoccupied and in such a way, deter them from promiscuous and counterproductive behaviour.

The popularly known as Lowershire political giant attended the function in support of the MCP Second Deputy Director of Publicity, Kondi Msungama, who is the party’s parliamentary aspiring candidate for the area dubbed as Blantyre City Central Constituency.

Mia supported the participating teams that didn’t qualify for the finals with K400 thousand while the aspiring candidate made the motivational gesture of K2 million for the both teams to share in equal halves.