LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The oppositions Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and United Transformation Movement (UTM), have disputed recent report favoring President Peter Mutharika as the likely candidate to win the next polls.

Economists Intelligence Unit (EIU) a member of the Economists Group has released a report tipping Mutharika to win the forthcoming May 21 tripartite elections.

According to EIU report, Mutharika will secure victory in the forthcoming May 21 tripartite election as there is no threat on him.

“We expected President Mutharika to be re-elected in the forthcoming polls as there is no any serious threat on him from any other candidates,” reads in part the report.

The report further states that, DPP will remain the largest party in Parliament.

Commenting on the matter MCP Secretary General Elsenhower Mkaka said EIU has been predicting wrongly for the past elections, therefore they cannot be trusted.

“EUI is notorious for cooking up surveys, they have missed a number of time, they cannot be trusted,” Mkaka said.

Concurring with Mkaka, UTM’s spokesperson Joseph Chidamti Malunga said EIU has no clue on what is going on the ground.

“EIU has no idea of what is going on in the country,” he said.

Malawians go to polls on May 21, this year.