CHIRADZULU-(MaraviPost)-First Vice President of opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Muhammed Sidik Mia has promised the people of Chiradzulu-South improved livelihood if they vote the party into government in the fourth coming elections.

Mia who is also official presidential running mate in the May 21 elections made the promise on Tuesday at Namitambo Court ground in Traditional Authority Kadewere during a political campaign rally.

The Veep reassured the people of Chiradzulu that once voted into power, the MCP government is geared to improve Agriculture production and specifically diary farming which most people in the area depend on for their income.

He said the incoming government of Dr. Lazarus Chakwera will improve diary farming through the establishment of milk factories right in the farmer’s locality so that through cooperatives, farmer’s should be able to process and package the milk by themselves.

On crop production, the MCP Veep reverbarated the party’s manifesto which stresses on universal subsidy, increased production and better prices of the produce so that farmer’s should benefit from their sweat.

Mia also hinted on the party’s determination to establish money lending institutions that will offer loans with little interest or no interest at all.

The MCP runningmate who passed through a bad road to access the venue of the rally expressed regret at the government’s failure to develop Chiradzulu district after all it is the home of Malawi’s pioneer freedom fighter and hero, John Chilembwe.

Said Mia: “This district does not deserve to be denied tangible development with poor road network with temporary wooden bridges and general distasteful outlook because, despite being closer to the commercial city of Blantyre, it is also home to the

national hero and martyr who we revere, Reverend John Chilembwe.”

He added: “It is therefore in the interest of the MCP leader, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to transform Chiradzulu into a town.”

During the rally, Mia unveiled the MCP Shadow MP for the area, Morgan Chirombo who bemoaned huge tax that government imposes on milk therefore slimming the chances for the dairy farmers to realize good profit.

The Shadow MP also expressed the people’s wish to benefit from the piped water project from Mulanje mountain to the city of Blantyre, which passes through their district where access to clean water is a mere dream.

The Presidential running mate also unveiled MCP ward councillor Mitumbira Ward, Angella Kabisa and also councillor for Chikowa Ward, Bernard Kachingwe.

In his capacity as Guest of Honour, Mia also presented some cash prizes to the teams which scored highly in the area’s football and netball trophy.

Before the rally, Mia met some religious and traditional leaders where he mainly articulated the practicality of servant leadership as laid out within the points of the Chakwera’s Super Hi5, a recipe that translates into a guiding star for a better Malawi for all.