MCP Veep Mia storms eastern region with Chakwera Super Hi5

MANGOCHI-(MaraviPost)-After charming Blantyre urban and rural, and also making a landmark breakthrough to the Lhomwe belt districts of Mulanje, Phalombe and Chiradzulu, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Presidential Running mate, Muhammed Sidik Mia has taken the “Chakwera Super Hi5” to Eastern Region district of Mangochi.

On the afternoon of Monday April 15, 2019, multitudes at Mkumba and Majuni in Mangochi South witnessed Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s pairing force in the May 21 Polls restoring the lost hope, when he assured them of a new day, which is about to come like the rising sun after the darkest night.

Mia said, time has come for Malawians to witness prosperity under the servant leadership of a God-fearing man in the name Dr. Lazarus Chakwera with his deputy, a Sheikh, in the name of Sidik Mia.

He therefore said, the great combination is the only hope for Malawi’s complete socio-economic restoration, because, apart from being God-fearing, the pair is greatly experienced in the running of government affairs.

“I can assure you beloved people of Mangochi that God loves you all because through His love, he has brought to you a great combination of God-fearing leaders who will serve with principals of justice and fairness,” he said.

In his speech, Mia laid out great plans, which the MCP has for Mangochi, key among them: turning the tourism district into a city with an international airport and also 5-star hotel, in so doing, turning the district into a place where great economic activities will spur tremendous development in terms of job creation and businesses.

Mia therefore faulted the current regime for miserably for failing Malawians in all aspects of life, a reason enough for its failed leaders to go packing as the landlord, who are Malawians will boot them out through the May 21 “vote of no confidence”.