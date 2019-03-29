MCP Veep Sidik Mia feeds flood victims in Chikwawa west’s hard reach camp

CHIKWAWA-(MaraviPost)-In a effort to save fellow Malawians devastated by the recent flood from starvation, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) First Vice President, Sidik Mia had on Thursday, March 28, reached out to over 1000 people in urgent need of food in the camps of Galonga and Kubalalika in Chikwawa West.

Through a road which is almost impassable due to its terrible condition in its entire westward stretch of over 60 kilometers from Chikwawa Boma, Mia who is also MCP Presidential running mate in the May 21 national election brought the people of the two camps tonnes of staple food maize, fish for relish and salt.

On his way as he passed by, huge crowds of people blocked his way so that he could address them and give them a message of hope.

The largest crowd was at Kakoma where upon seeing him, they chanted songs in praise of MCP and hope in the incoming government to solve their current woes, key among them, the poor road network and lack of clean water.

Addressing the crowds in direct reference to MCP manifesto, Mia assured the people of Chikwawa West that the MCP will address food shortage through prioritizing Agriculture and the reintroduction of Admarc market.

The MCP running mate said, under the leadership of the incoming President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, people should rest be assured that all the public funds being misappropriated by the current government will be put to better use of constructing better roads, hospitals and schools just to mention a few.

“The money is there but only a few people benefit from it through stealing to feed their bellies at the expense of the majority poor who pay taxes,” Mia said.

Mia therefore hinted that the issues of clean water and a main rural hospital that people of Chapananga and the surrounding areas cry for will be the key projects as well as issues of priority when MCP takes the reigns of power through the May 21 polls.

Mia who bemoaned the poor condition of the road to Chapananga said once in government, he will ensure that the key project is implemented with the speed it deserves.

Mia also bemoaned the substandard works on the Chapananga bridge, which was apparently damaged few months after it was constructed.

During the launch of its manifesto in Lilongwe, the MCP at the special request of its leader, Lazarus Chakwera was the first organisation to raise funds from its members to assist people devastated by floods.

The MCP President had reached out with the donation to flood affected places in Nsanje South.

The Sidik Mia foundation and the Charity drive by Abida Mia has also reached out to thousands of flood victims in the districts worst hit by floods of Chikwawa and Nsanje.