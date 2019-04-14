MCP Veep Sidik Mia Storms Blantyre City

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-It was a day of days for the urban dwellers in the city of Blantyre when on Saturday, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President, Sidik Mia visited some places in whistle stop tour.

Mia stepped into Blantyre City-East, where face to face, he met eligible voters in Machinjiri township’s trading centres of Chikapa and Khama before making a date with dwellers of Kachere and finally met vendors at Limbe Market.

The MCP Presidential ruminate in the May 21 Polls also met traditional leaders at Nkolokoti Primary School in Machinjiri.

Carrying the message of hope in the new Malawi that MCP is geared to bring through servant leadership, Mia urged the townspeople to vote for MCP leaders starting with President, Legislators and Local Councillors.

In the two locations of Machinjiri and Kachere, Mia particularly promised the inhabitants of an end to water problems, scaling down levels of high unemployment rate, deal with labour exploitation through low pay and poor working conditions, establishment of hospital and secondary school and applied strategies towards women and youth empowerment programs through business loans with low interest.

In his appeal to vendors at Limbe Market, Mia said the business communities should invest trust in the MCP leadership because it the only political party with clear strategies to uplift the livelihoods through promotion of businesses from small scale to medium as well as large scale.

The earlier planned tour to various places in Blantyre Kabula locations of Mbayani and Chirimba was interrupted by rains.

According to Mia, a new schedule to places in Kabula will shortly be announced.