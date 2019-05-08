Mia addressing the cloud

By Leo Mkhuwala

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is not serious with the road project from Thabwa Turn-off to Nsanje through East Bank and is only using it as a mere campaign tool, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) First Vice President, Sidik Mia has said.

Mia who is also the party’s Presidential runningmate in the forthcoming polls, expressed the verbal challenge on Tuesday at Namilembe Primary School Ground in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Mlolo in Nsanje district where he held a campaign rally.

He said, it was apparent and obvious through the dragging road project that government is using the key public project to convince people that it is currently addressing their key challenge, when in actual sense, it is rather playing with their minds inorder to win the much needed votes ahead of the watershed elections.

The political heavyweight said, “Malawians are now tired with such monkey tricks and that, people can’t be fooled anymore because the same tricks have previously been applied on similar projects especially when time is closer to general elections.”

Mia therefore assured the people of East Bank in the districts of Chikwawa and Nsanje that the incoming MCP administration will professionally handle the particular road project with speed and seriousness it requires through employing the most competitive expertise.

He said the project requires strong materials that can withstand floods and heavy rains that have shown to be the real challenge in every rainy season of the year.

On the seriousness to improve the lives of people especially in the rural areas, Mia said, the MCP leadership through the dot of “Servant Leadership in the Philosophy of “Chakwera Super Hi-5” has ready plans to transform lives through various empowerment avenues.

In the key avenues he mentioned about improving Agriculture supported by universal subsidy, Business Loans with less interest rate and many other unlimited initiatives in Youth Empowerment through the establishment of National Youth Service and Skills Development.

Mia stressed that, with the laid out plans, high levels of poverty especially in the rural setting will be solved within a short period by the MCP government in waiting.

The political giant therefore urged the people of the area’s Nsanje North Constituency to take pride in voting for God-fearing leaders in the name of the party’s President, Lazarus Chakwera and himself Sidik Mia as deputy.

For best results, Mia also urged them to keep the uniformity of voting for MCP legislature and local council representatives.

Addressing the crowds before Mia was shadow MP for the area, Enock Chizuzu who urged the people in the area to try new leadership with the MCP emblem.

“If you see the area in this backward state in terms of development, it is because the current regime has intentionally neglected it in the past years,” Chizuzu said and continued: “This is reason enough to boot out the current regime out of government and replace it with nothing else but the MCP.

Prior to the rally, Mia greeted thousands of supporters who in several places had blocked his way to hear him speak about the MCP and the renewed hope through the popular Chakwera Super Hi-5 Philosophy.