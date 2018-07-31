By Juliet Mlowoka Chirwa, MEC Stringer

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party-DPP, Secretary General Griselda Jeffrey’s says is impressed with the increased number of people who have registered in Nkhotakota ahead of the coming 2019 tripartite elections.

In an interview on Thursday, before the official closing of the phase two registration exercise, Jeffery’s commended Malawi Electoral Commission and all stakeholders in the district for their collective efforts in sensitizing the masses about the exercise which made them go and register in their large numbers.

She said; “am happy that various sectors such as Chiefs, politicians, religious leaders decided to join MEC in spreading the message about registration which has made the district to register more people”.

On the other hand, MCP deputy president Muhammad Sidik Mia also took time to thank the people of Nkhotakota for taking registration serious saying this will enable their party to win in the coming polls.

Mia who was on a two day whistle-stop tour of the Lakeshore districts of Salima and Nkhotakota, urged people in the area to register in their large numbers to help the party takeover leadership of the country in the coming 21 May 2019 tripartite elections.

The two politicians further urged their fellow politicians in the country to intensify civic education in their areas as on way of allowing more people in the country to go and register so that they take part in the coming 2019 elections.

Meanwhile, unofficial statistics indicate that over 77 percent of people have registered in Nkhotakota district.