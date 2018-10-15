BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Vice President for the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Sidik Mia on Monday offered One Million Kwacha to the Flames as they take on the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the 2019 African Cup of Nations’ return leg qualifiers at the Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on 16th October, 2018.

Mia hopes this small initiative coupled with the strong presence of home fans will partly help to raise the hype and morale in the team’s camp for a better result.

MCP National Campaign Manager Moses Kunkuyu has confirmed the development.

“The VP is confident our team can pull a surprise using home ground advantage and undivided support we can all give to the Flames”

“Let’s all rally behind our team and not only embarrass but also scorch the Lions in a wrong den”, said Kumkuyu.

This is the return match after the Flames lost one null to Cameroon on Friday.