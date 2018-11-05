BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) first Vice President Sidik Mia on Sunday disputes allegations that is dishing the party to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Mia’s response comes following social media reports that he is thinking joining DPP a head of 2019 general elections.

In a brief statement signed by MCP’s Political Aide and Spokesperson, Joseph Gibson, made available to The Maravi Post emphasizing of Mia’s total commitment to serve the nation through MCP