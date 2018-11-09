By Leo Mkhuwala

The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is geared to restore the lost glory through re- introducing sound economic policies.

This will lift up the livelihoods of the currently wailing and down pressed Malawians, once voted into power in the next year’s elections.

MCP Vice President Sidik Mia told the party’s area leaders in Balaka West Constituency on Thursday that MCP is the only hope for Malawians beyond May 2019.

All this, according to Mia, will be possible through the most trusted corrupt free and God-fearing combination of the MCP President, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, who is the party’s president with a clerical leadership background and him, Sidik Mia, a staunch Muslim as his vice.

“We will revive those sound policies that Malawians feel so much nalstagia about and in addition, we will introduce the new ones that when bundled together, Malawi will fully translate into a better place to live, once again,” assures MCP VP.

Key of them all, Mia mentioned that, the MCP government will revive the almost dysfunctional health services by ensuring that, the right medical drugs were readily available in hospitals and most importantly, ensure that, patients are rushed to hospital through the increased and most effective ambulance service.

On Agriculture, Mia said MCP will introduce universal subsidy against the current system that only benefit a few leaving the majority in the cold.

He added that, the Agricultural sector will be given a huge priority to ensure that farmers benefit from their sweat and that this will be guaranteed through consistent prediction of prices before harvest.

He also promised the people of Balaka that, their water woes will be a thing of the past, as MCP will greatly focus on the people’s access to clean water throughout the year.

During the first meeting at Mtsimuke School ground in Chidzungu village, Traditional Authority Nsamala, Mia led in the distribution of party materials to over 1000 area leaders.

In the same manner, at Petulo Village, the political giant distributed party materials to over 500 area leaders.

“This is just a small way of strengthing party structures and its an ongoing exercise,” Mia said in an interview.

In both venues, Mia unveiled the MCP Shadow candidate for the area, Haroon Mia hence urged the leaders to rally their support behind this servant leader who had the welfare of the people of Balaka West at heart.

In his remarks, constituency chairman, Saidi Yasin described the MCP Veep as a “political universal machine” whose political prowess and influence has turned around the polical trend, not only in Balaka but the entire southern region and throughout the country.

Said Yasin when referring to Mia amid applause and ululation: “We are proud of you and I feel so humbled to have this ‘matchini opangira matchini anzake’ literally meaning: ‘the master political machine’ here today and my joy is overflowing.”

He added: “These people have come here in such large numbers because they have known you even before you joined MCP through your works as a fervent Muslim and a charitable man who gives without partiality or favour.”

He therefore acknowledged the support of building materials to churches and mosques that Mia had recently channeled to the area.

Through his interaction with media, Mia trashed the recent rumour that he was joining DPP and described such allegations as “sheer nonsense coming from miserable distractors”.