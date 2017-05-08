LILONGWE-(MaraviPost) –The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) disgruntled regional and chairpersons, on Saturday accused the business tycoon cum-politician Sidik Mia, of sowing seeds of division by bankrolling a parallel structure within the party.

The chairpersons said they have evidence that Mia has been meeting the MCP leadership, where money and materials, have exchanged hands. They claim this is aimed at formalizing the business tycoon’s status, but without consulting or informing party membership.

The disgruntled chairmen further stood their ground in support of MCP Secretary-General Gustavo Kaliwo, on the call for the convention. They said this would stabilize tensions that have rocked the Party.

The regional and district chairperson, drawn from over 24 districts, were reacting to the MCP Second Deputy SG Mkaka, who last week said Kaliwo has no mandate to call for the convention.

They told journalists that Kaliwo remains the Party’s SG, and challenged that only the convention can remove him from the position.

The chairpersons however denounced Mkaka as the Party’s spokesperson, and his post does not exist in the MCP structures.

“Firstly, Mr. Mia must come out in the open to the entire MCP membership, that he is joining the Party; he should not just meet with the leadership and share money and gifts. This is total manipulating the Party’s constitution. That’s why we need the convention to stop the acts of not respecting MCP’s regulations.

“Mkaka’s post is not recognized in MCP structures, and for that reason, he cannot dismiss SG Kaliwo’s mandate. So, whether somebody wants or not, we are going to the convention on July 7-9, 2017, to settle the wrangles ahead of our come-back to government,” James Baza Kaunda said.

James Baza Kaunda is the MCP’s North-South Regional chairperson and was speaking on behalf of the group.

Last week MCP Secretary-General Kaliwo, called for the urgent convention, to resolve various concerns that are rocking Malawi’s oldest party. The convention is seen as a solution before the 2019 general elections.

The convention has therefore slated for July 7-9, 2017 for the venue to be communicated by the special committee that will be put in place.

Kaliwo’s call for the convention comes amid squabbles in the Party, for two years under President Lazarus Chakwera, who came into reign from John Tembo.

Addressing the news conference in Blantyre, Last week, Kaliwo, who was franked by his deputy Chatonda Kaunda, said the convention was called for by Party’s district and regional chairpersons to resolve various concerns.

Kaliwo, a legal practitioner by profession, told the reporters at the function, that the decision came after all avenues of discussing issues amicably, and internally yielded no results.

He said according to the powers vested in him, and with more than half of the Party’s chairpersons, it was proper to make the announcement of the convention. According to the SG, this would avoid things get out of hand ahead of 2019 general elections.

The MCP SG said that as the Party gatekeeper, it was wise and proper to listen to the demands for the convention as stipulated in the MCP Constitution.

He warned that he was ready to battle it out in court if someone tries to challenge the decision.