LILONGWE-(MaraviPost) – The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) disgruntled regional and district chairpersons on Thursday this week, denounced Daniel Mlomo as their leader and said the latter is an opportunistic person who is seeking favors from the party leadership.

The disgruntled chairpersons further stood their ground for the call for the convention as the way to stabilize tensions that are rocking party.

The MCP disgruntled chairpersons were reacting to Mlomo’s Saturday media briefing where he said as the leader of the concerned party members, he has decided to swallow his pride and start working with the party President Lazurus Chakwera.

In that media outreach, Mlomo alleged that some MCP Members of Parliament (MPs) were behind rebellion against Chakwera hence his come back to the party and to help build it up.

But addressing the news conference, the regional and district chairpersons, drawn from the party’s disgruntled division, dismissed Mlomo’s assertion as their leader.

They said that the former central region MCP chairperson, was fighting his own political battle and was not speaking on behalf of the group.

The grouping insisted that only a convention would settle the differences and further said the party’s leadership violated MCP constitution without any remorse.

“Mr. Mlomo is not our leader. He has never been with us. He fights his own battles. We did not agree at any point to discus what he told the nation on March 12, 2017,” leader of the group, Dedza East chairman Lackson Nkhamalatha said.

He further pointed out that his group’s objective is that ahead of 2019 general elections, to restore the lost glory of the mighty MCP; and the MCP must win in a bid to bail out Malawians from their current suffering,” he said.

On the botched March 3 convention, the grouping wanted to hold, hinted that plans are still underway with the move saying only court appeal case was delaying the matter.

The group failed to hold its March 3, 2017 convention because some MCP National Executive Committee (NEC) members planned to obtain an injunction.

It is currently working on an appeal case against the failure of the same court to help the group on this matter.

“Once we are done with the court appeal, the convention will be held as resources for such an exercise, are fully available. We want to correct matters in the party for the better,” Southern Region Chairperson Denis Nanthumba said.