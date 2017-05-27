MCP’s administrator Secretary Portipher Chidaya dies

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP) long serving member and Administrative Secretary, Portipher Chidaya died on Saturday, after he succumbed to kidney failure and low blood pressure.

MCP’s Deputy Secretary-General, Eisenhower Mkaka, confirmed Chidaya’s demise. The late Chidaya was admitted at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) in the capital Lilongwe this week.

Mkaka described the late Chidaya’s death as a big blow to the MCP, considering his huge contribution to the party’s growth.

The MCP Deputy SG added that the former Administrative Secretary, was an institutional memory and a big information resource for the Party.

“The late Chidaya was good administrator who knew his job. He worked with late Hastings Kamuzu Banda, late Gwanda Chakuamba, and John Tembo. And he was also very close to our current President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, until his death,” said Mkaka.

MCP is currently waiting for the deceased’s family to inform the Party officials about the funeral arrangements for late Chidaya. According to information sources, the late Chidaya, was once convicted by the Lilongwe Magistrates Court in 2012. Also convicted were John Tembo, and his bodyguard-cum-driver William Phakamisa, for assaulting Lilongwe North Parliamentarian, Titus Malipa on July 1, 2009, at MCP headquarters in Lilongwe. The trio are said to have assaulted Malipa, who was accused of siding with Tembo’s leadership change activists.

Malipa and Dowa West MP, Abele Kayembe at that time, had mobilized supporters to hold a demonstration calling for Tembo’s ouster as the Party’s leader.

Both Phakamisa and the late Chidaya were adopted into Chakwera’s leadership, soon after he resumed the Presidency at 2013 MCP convention.