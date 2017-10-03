LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) aspirant Alfred Jiya, over the weekend donated a two-ton pickup to communities of Lilongwe City Centre constituency.

The donation is meant to help to alleviate challenges that pregnant women and other vulnerable community members face when going to medical facilities.

The Lilongwe-based businessman Jiya’s gesture is a respositioning strategy ahead of the 2019 general elections in the constituency.

The MCP aspirant told journalusts after donating the vehicle that he was concerned with challenges people in the area were facing on transportation to medical centers.

He said being the son of the area, it was worth noting that the word of God has always encouraged human beings to share the little that one has.

“I know the problems of people living in this area, and it pains me when I see a woman dying because there is no vehicle to to take her to the nearest clinic, in this case which is area 25 Health Centre.

“After noting all the challenges, my wife and I decided to import this car, so that for a start they can be use it. I have also advised them to ensure that everyone, regardless of tribe, religion, party, and and even regardless of nationality, should have access to the vehicle,” appeals Jiya.

In his remarks after receiving the car, Samuel Mbale, the community’s representative, commended Jiya for the timely support.

Mbale said that vulnerables people, especially women have tough times with transport to health facilities.

The community representative therefore, assured Jiya of using the vehicle with care so that constituents continue benefiting from its services.