LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has come under fire for shunning the launch of Malawi Agricultural and Industrial Corporation plc (MAIIC) on Wednesday.

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika launched MAIIC at the Bingu International Convention Centre describing it as catalyst for private sector development.

The launch was patronized by chief executive officers from various private companies and institutions and ambassadors and High Commissioners, Speaker of the National Assembly among others.

Conspicuously missing was Leader of the Opposition Lazarus Chakwera who is also president of Malawi Congress Party.

Malawi Watch executive director Billy Banda described Chakwera as unpatriotic and an enemy of Malawians for not attending the launch.

“If Chakwera does not appreciate the coming of the Malawi Agricultural and Industrial Investment Corporation then he cannot claim to have the welfare of Malawians at heart. This corporation addresses poverty in the country. This is a milestone towards ending poverty,” said Banda.

He said Chakwera should not just be opposing anything just for the sake of it but give credit where it is due since he is also a Malawian.

The establishment of MAIIC is a groundbreaking partnership between goverment, the private sector and international investors to play a leading role as a catalyst for socio economic development, job and wealth creation in Malawi.