By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) aspirant for Lilongwe Mapuyu South Edward Chileka Banda was on Tuesday granted police bail after spending a night in cell.

Banda was arrested on Monday for allegedly forging the accountant’s signature on cheques at Eye for Development, a non-governmental organisation where he was working, in order to obtain money from the 50:50 Campaign.

MCP aspirant confirmed of his release in a statement posted on his official Facebook page.

In the statement Banda denied forging the said signatures.

“I am free and on police bail. I had learnt about my arrest and conviction on social media even before I arrived at Regional Police HQs for Center where I was called without any knowledge of what was the matter.

“It looks some people were already in the police compound ready to take photos of me handcuffed and did release a political propaganda post full of machinations,” he wrote.

Added Banda: “Well, I have been charged with forgery of signatures on a4 documents (not cheques) which I don’t know. And I have clearly said I did not forge any signatures and I had and have no reason to do so at any point in time.

“I thank you all for standing with me during this troublesome time when one is said to be convicted even before any arrest and court hearing.”

Meanwhile Banda has described his arrest as political.

“I forgive those who celebrated the news of my arrest with new moon energy and I hold no grudge against such people. Its just shameful to try to score political points at one’s arrest that has all smell of political persecution and ill intentions if the propaganda circulation is anything to go by,” he added.