Malawi Congress Party President Dr Lazarus Chakwera on Sunday refuted a story published on the National Sunday that he against the electoral reform bills.

According to Chakwera, he has been and he is still fighting for the bill.

The MCP leader said this in a press statement which is below;

Fellow Malawians

I have learned with disappointment and dismay that today’s “Nation on Sunday” has published false claims that I am opposed to reforms that are aimed at improving our country’s electoral process and system.

To set the record straight, as recently as three weeks ago, I publicly demanded that the DPP-led government should fulfill its promise to Malawians that the six Electoral Reforms Bills I have been demanding would be brought to Parliament for tabling in the current seating. In fact, after noticing that President Mutharika’s opening address made no commitment to fulfill that promise, I publicly threatened that I and the MCP would boycott proceedings unless Government committed to bring the Bills, which is when Government leaders in the house committed to bring the bills.

After waiting in vain for two weeks for Mutharika’s cabinet to bring the Bills, last week I called the Minister of Justice aside together with the Leader of the House to hold them accountable for the continued delays. They explained that some of the Bills have been cleared through cabinet and some had not. In good faith, I not only told the two ministers that Malawians are expecting the Bills, but I also insisted that while Cabinet is clearing some of the Bills, the ones it has already cleared should be tabled immediately as proof that Government has the Bills.

So when a Nation Publications reporter asked me if the meeting took place, I confirmed that it did, and I also stated categorically that our position as MCP on the 50+1 provision “HAS NOT CHANGED”, because as far as I am concerned, requiring a presidential candidate to win more than 50% of the popular vote will give the winner a credible mandate to govern and strengthen our country’s democracy. In spite of this, it seems that having used failed delaying tactics to frustrate my demands for the Bills, there are now forces working hard to portray me as the one opposing the Bills, when we all know that the ones opposing the Bills are the ones holding them hostage in Cabinet, using state media to discredit the Bills, even parading Chiefs in the streets to oppose the Bills. Sadly, for reasons I find mystifying, the Nation Newspaper itself is now citing unnamed sources falsely claiming that I am against the Bills.

Fellow Malawians, I cannot stand idly by while you are being lied to and being taken for fools. You deserve to know the truth. And the truth is that this malicious lie not only contradicts the facts of the meeting I called for with the two Government ministers to confront them about the delays, but it also contradicts both what I said to the reporter and what I have consistently pushed and lobbied for on your behalf for over TWO YEARS, as the following public record clearly shows. #BringElectoralBillsNOW

——————

NOVEMBER, 2015

DECEMBER, 2015

https://www.africanewshub.com/news/4221676-lazarus-chakwera-impatient-on-electoral-reforms



——————

OCTOBER, 2016

NOVEMBER, 2016

DECEMBER, 2016



——————-

FEBRUARY, 2017

MAY, 2017

http://allafrica.com/stories/201705220644.html

AUGUST, 2017

https://zodiakmalawi.com/top-stories/chakwera-backs-50-1-majority-voting

SEPTEMBER, 2017

http://news.anotao.com/link/mw/2017090187692/mwnation.com/chakwera-faults-first-part-post-electoral-system/

NOVEMBER, 2017



——————

As Scripture says, “You shall know the truth, and the truth shall set you free.”

May God Bless You All,

Lazarus Chakwera