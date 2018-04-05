The Malawi police in the central district of Kasungu are keeping in custody a Malawi Defense Force (MDF) soldier for being illegal possession of 16 plastic bags of Indian Hemp.

Nolliettie Chihana Chimala, Central Region Police Public Relations Officer identified the suspect as Alex Kanjanga aged 23, based at Engineers Battalion in Kasungu .

Chihana said the incident occurred on recently at Thavite Trading Centre in Salima.

According to investigations, the police publicist added that on the day in material, police officers mounted an Ad hoc roadblock along Nkhotakota-Salima road at Thavite Trading Centre.

In the course of searching bags of passengers, police discovered 16 plastic bags and 1 plastic rapper of Indian Hemp seeds in a traveling bag of the suspect.

Chihaha added that the suspect was arrested and taken into custody after which he was charged with an offense of Found in Possession of Indian Hemp without a licence.

“The sample of the stuff will be sent to Chitedze Research Station for examination and analysis. He will appear before court soon when police inquiries are completed,” said Chihana

Kanjanga comes hails from Msongola village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Kwataine in Ntcheu district.