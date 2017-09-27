LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)– A Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier identified as Moses Ngwira, died after shooting himself while on a peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The soldier, from Chirumba Garrison in Karonga , shot himself in the head during early hours of Monday.

The picture of the late Ngwira, which went viral on social media on Monday showed his body lying in a pool of blood after the fatal shooting incident.

MDF spokesperson Paul Chiphwanya, confirmed the incident, but said reasons behind the suicide were yet to be established.

Chiphwanya said an inquiry was being instituted to establish the cause of the suicide.

“The reasons are not yet known as he did not leave any note indicating the reasons behind the suicide, neither did he complain to anybody of anything.

“At the moment, arrangements are being made to have a postmortem conducted on the body and then we will start the repatriation processes,” said Chiphwanya.

The 26-year-old Moses Ngwira, who joined the MDF in 2012, was deployed to the DRC in May this year.

The deceased Ngwira, who hailed from Matete village, Traditional Authority (T.A.) Wansambo in Karonga district, is survived by a wife.