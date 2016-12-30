MULANJE (MaraviPost)–There was drama in Mulanje on Thursday as the community engaged in a fight with Malawi Defense Force (MDF) after learning that a soldier killed a civilian for no reason, MaraviPost has established.

The fight started when the community learnt that an MDF soldier had shot dead a civilian for no reason.

The victim was farming with his colleagues close to Mulanje mountain where the soldiers were patrolling and for no reason the soldier shot the victim.

“They were farming close to the forest and one of the soldiers just shot dead a civilian without any reason,” said our source.

The shooting of the unarmed civilian angered the community which descended on the soldiers to revenge their members’ death. The community chased the soldiers and injured one of them and was referred to Mulanje district hospital.

Confirming the development, Mulanje District Hospital spokesperson Innocent Chizimba said the soldier was referred to Queens Hospital in Blantyre for further medical treatment.

“He is in a critical condition thus why we have referred him to Queens Hospital in Blantyre,” he said.

However, both the police and MDF are yet to issue a comment on the matter.