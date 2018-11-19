LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The remains of six Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers killed in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are expected to arrive in the country this coming Wednesday.

The six soldiers were killed on Thursday during a rebel attack by militia group in DRC’s mineral-rich area in the east.

MDF Spokesperson Paul Chiphwanya confirmed of the development in an interview with the press, saying the remains of the said soldiers are currently on transit.

“The bodies are currently in Entebe, Uganda where the United Nation is expected to perform some procures before the bodies are flown home,” said Chiphwanya.

The death of six soldiers has been described as a big brawl to the nation and President Peter Mutharika has expressed shock over the matter.