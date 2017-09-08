The Malawi Electoral Commission is informing all electoral stakeholders that it has now started receiving applications for accreditation of Roving Monitors and the Media for the October 17, 2017 By-elections.

All accredited Roving Monitors shall abide by the Guidelines for

Monitors, while the Media Code of Conduct on Reporting Elections shall apply to the accredited media practitioners.

All individuals and institutions wishing to be accredited should write letters applying for accreditation to:

The Chief Elections Officer,

Malawi Electoral Commission,

Private Bag 113,

Blantyre.

Email sangwa79@gmail.com

Media practitioners/journalists who wish to cover the polling and vote counting process, should apply for accreditation through their managers.

Freelance journalists should apply through the institutions they correspond for.