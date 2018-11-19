By Mtisunge Kagomo

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-With only six months to May 2019,the Malawi Electoral Commission has announced dates for the collection of Nomination Papers for the Presidential, Parliamentary and local government aspiring candidates.

Presentation of the Nomination Papers is scheduled to take place from 4th January to 8th February 2019

In a Statement realised by MEC this morning, and made available to The Maravi Post, the papers will be available for collection from the Constituency Returning Officers ,Council Officers and from MEC

The statement further explains that for those contesting for under a party ticket will collect them from the their respective Secretaries Generals while the Presidential Aspirants will collect the Nomination papers from the MEC head office

The eligibility criteria for the Candidates is also indicated in the statement of which holding of Academic and Educational qualifications is not part of it for any of the three positions.