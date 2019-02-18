The resolution of the Commission is that only candidates and political parties contesting the election will have their representatives accredited as monitors. The rest will fall under the observer category.

To facilitate this process, the Commission is appealing to all parties and candidates to submit names of the polling centre monitors to the MEC offices stationed at the DC offices throughout the country.

Every contesting political party or candidate shall be allowed a maximum of two monitors per polling stream. The Commission will be circulating the number of streams per polling centre but stakeholders should know that a polling stream is made of 800 voters or part thereof.

Every party or independent candidate will be allowed only two monitors at the Constituency Tally Centre. This is to avoid congestion at the centre because in most cases TDCs and these are usually small. Accreditation for these monitors will also be done at the District MEC offices.

Any Roving Monitor who will not be based in the constituency should get an accreditation from the MEC head office. They are required to submit electronic passport-size photographs.

All CSOs that will also place observers to be stationed at polling stations, they need to submit the names to the MEC district offices. All roving observers that will be stationed within a constituency they should also have their names submitted to the MEC district offices. All roving observers from outside the constituency should have their IDs processed by the MEC head office. They should submit names with electronic passport-size photographs.

For the District Council office, every political party and independent candidate contesting in the presidential elections shall be allowed a maximum of four (4) monitors.

For the national tally centre every political party and independent presidential candidate shall be allowed a maximum of ten (10) monitors.

All names and photographs for accreditation should be received by prospective offices by 1st March, 2019.