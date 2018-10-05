LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Lilongwe so far remains the district which has registered more people for 2019 tripartite elections.

It has surpassed its counterpart Blantyre with almost twice that has 498,999 voters registered in the six phase of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) registration exercise.

Addressing the news conference in the capital Lilongwe on Friday at the end of Phase six of the registration, MEC Chairperson Justice Dr Jane Ansah SC said the commission is unlikely to re-register voters.

The Chairperson was giving an update on the phase six of voter registration and released the preliminary registration figures.

“Please exercise caution when using the statistics because there will be variations with the final statistics when duplication are removed and transfers are effected,” advises Dr Ansah.



Below is the fully MEC Chairperson statement;

I take great pleasure to welcome you to the press conference we have organised today to give an update regarding the progress of the voter registration for 2019 Tripartite Elections. MEC recognises the

importance of the media in relaying the crucial information to the public. That is why we have made it a point to meet with the press as often as we can. The press conference also offers a platform for MEC

to address, clarify issues or clear misunderstandings surrounding the preparation for Tripartite Elections.

As a matter of background, the Malawi Electoral Commission started voter registration on June 26, 2018 and will run up to November 9, 2018. The exercise is being conducted in eight phases which are

having a break for transition. So far the Commission has done 6 phases. We are now going into phase seven which commences on Monday, October 8, 2018 and runs up to October 21, 2018. This

phase will cover the following councils: Chitipa, Karonga, Rumphi, Machinga and Chiradzulu.

All the preparations for this phase have been finalised. The staff have been trained and materials deployed. The Commission has already been to the areas to conduct public mobilisation.

Phase six covered the following councils: Mangochi District, Mangochi Town, Zomba District, Zomba City and Nsanje District.

For this phase the Commission has registered 866,985 voters against a projection of 1,064,376 in all the councils representing 81 percent. A total of 521,381 voters are women while 345,603 voters are men.

The total registered voters for this phase is also 92 percent against the 2014 registered voters which were 944,586.

Registration statistics for phase 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 For these six phases, the Commission has registered a total of 5,522,926 voters against a projection of 6,835,358. This translates into 81percent. Of the total registered voters, 3,055,813 are women representing 55 percent and 2,466,605 are men representing 45

percent. The total for six phases is also 91 percent of those that registered in 2014 which were 6,038,527 voters. Of all the total registered voters for the six phases, the number of youths, aged less than 35 years, registered is 3,134,651 representing 57 percent. Of the total sum for registered youths, 1,711,945 females

representing 55 percent and 1,422,706 are males translating into 45 percent.

From the totals we have so far, Nsanje is the only district that has

recorded above the 2018 projection. The district has registered

145,528 voters which is 104 percent of the 2018 projection and 115

percent against the 2014 total registered voters for the district.

Second on the ladder is Chikhwawa which registered 94 percent of

the 2018 projection and 106 percent against 2014 figures.

These are preliminary statistics and there will be variations with the

final figures after removing duplicates and effecting transfers.

Therefore, we urge stakeholders to exercise caution when using the

figures and always check with the Commission.

Challenges of violence during phase 6

Stoning of MEC Community Cinema and Dialogue vehicle and

loudhailer vehicle:

On 20th September 2018, a vehicle that was engaged to

conduct community cinema and dialogue was attacked by

unknown criminals who smashed its rear windscreen with a half

brick. This incident happened at Bala 2 Village in Sub

Traditional Authority Nkaputa in Zomba Chingale Constituency.

No one was injured in the attack, except for the damage to

the vehicle

On 21st September, 2018 a loudhailer van that was mobilising

people around Zomba Lisanjala Constituency was also stoned

but there was no damage to the vehicle.

All these incidents were reported to the Police who provided

an escort to these civic and voter education teams up to the

end of the voter registration exercise in Zomba.

MEC wishes to express its utter disappointment over this

conduct. It has the potential of imparting fear among the voter

education staff who at times have to work at odd hours just to

ensure that they catch on people whom they could not reach

out during the day. We therefore call upon the community and

their leaders to join the Commission in condemning these

barbaric acts.

Accident involving road show promoters: One of the road show

promoters, Dzukani Direct Marketing which was led by Mr

Andrew Kachale was engaged to sensitise the public in

Mangochi. On Saturday, 29th September, 2018 the Activation

Truck that they were using was involved in a road accident as

they were coming from Makanjira to Mangochi boma. Upon

reaching Malindi trading centre the driver was trying to avoid a

cyclist and the truck lost control and swayed into drainage line.

As a result of this, three people who were in the Activation Truck

fell down and got injured. Two sustained minor injuries and the

other one who was operating the music equipment sustained a

deep cut on his head and scratches on his right arm. They

were all treated as outpatients at Mangochi District Hospital on

the same day.

 Shortage of transport: The Commission continues to face

transport challenges. For phase six MEC has hired 36 buses at a

cost of K74 million for transition of registration staff to phase 7

councils.

Positive impact of mosquito net distribution

The Commission has noted that the free mosquito net distribution in

Zomba on September 25, 2018 had a positive impact on voter

registration. The number of people registering almost doubled

because people were required to have a national ID in order to

receive a mosquito net. This forced many to register with the NRB

and also the MEC as voters. This is enlightening the debate on why

some people choose not to register and that some were registering

in the past because they wanted to get the voter certificate to

benefit from social services like free farm inputs.

Collection of national IDs by registrants from DC offices

As we continue with the voter registration exercise, I wish to send a

reminder to all the people in the North about collection of national

IDs. All those who registered with the National Registration Bureau

(NRB) should know that their IDs are out and they should go and

collect them from the District Commissioners’ offices. Suffice to say

that even without the national ID, as long as you are registered with

the NRB, you will be assisted to register. However, using the national

ID makes the registration process simple, fast and straight forward.

However, in the absence of the national ID or the proof of

registration with NRB the registration staff will need to search for your

details in the computer either using your finger print or your name

details. This can take more than a minute. That is why the

Commission is encouraging everyone to collect their national ID if

they registered.

Recording of national ID numbers

Complaints have been raised in several meetings organised by the

Commission regarding recording of national ID numbers by unknown

people for various purposes. These exercises have created fear

amongst some people that the information can be used to produce

fake voter certificates that can be used to vote in place of the

rightful holders. I wish to assure the Malawi nation that this is

impossible. It is not possible to create a voter certificate and vote on

behalf of another person. All people should know that in the voters’

register there will be faces of the ID holders which were taken during

national registration. During polling, monitors will have a copy of their

own voters’ register and will be checking if the person voting is the

one in the register, corresponding to the photograph in the register.

People should also know that the voters’ register will not use the

national ID numbers, therefore, they are inconsequential beyond

registration.

The Commission appreciates that the national ID is being used for

various purposes. The Commission cannot stop that but we urge for

orderliness amongst those that wish to conduct activities linked to

the national ID, especially during the election period to avoid raising

unnecessary suspicions.

Launch in the Northern Region

In phase 7, voter registration is moving to the northern region for the

first time. So the Commission has planned for launch meetings to

explain to all stakeholders on how it has planned for the voter

registration exercise and roles are expected from them. Therefore,

the Commission is inviting all political parties, aspiring candidates,

civil society members, faith leaders, traditional leaders to the launch

meetings which will be held at council chambers from 8AM in

Chitipa, Rumphi and Karonga councils on Sunday, 7 October, 2018.

A call for responsible reporting

The Commission is appealing to the Media and all electoral

stakeholders to desist from negative reporting of the voter

registration process. Any negative reporting on this very important

exercise will have a negative impact on the turn-out of eligible

voters to register. We should therefore work together to encourage

all eligible voters to come out in their large numbers and register to

ensure the success of the entire electoral process.

With these few remarks allow me to bring my report to an end

May God bless our country and may He bless everyone of us

END