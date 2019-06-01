MEC chair Jane Ansah caught partying with DPP cadets amid outcry over questionable election results

By Nenenji Mlangeni

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-At this time when the political atmosphere is pregnant with anger over the polls, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah is spotted taking pictures with Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets.

Ansah and the DPP cadets had the wonderful moment at Kamuzu Stadium during the inauguration ceremony of President Peter Mutharika in Blantyre.

In the picture, Ansah is seen to be having no Madando (no complaints) as she used to put it when addressing the press in Chichewa during the election period.

This is happening at a time when the opposition believe that MEC manipulated votes in favor of Mutharika and the DPP.

However, the picture has attracted different views and opinions on social media as some have described the enjoyment as wrong timing.

Some are saying that Ansah could have avoided taking pictures with the cadets as one way of letting the dust to settle.

“Is there a position called ‘cadet judge’? What a way to put yourself into more controversy! Reputation thrown to the wind!” Writes Patseni Mauka.

MEC Chairperson Ansah declared President Mutharika a winner with slight margin of 38% controversially beating Dr. Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party Dr. Saulos Chilima who got 20% of votes.

This did not go well with Chilima that on Friday, May 31, 2019 filed a petition with the High Court in Lilongwe, challenging the results of the May 21, 2019 polls.

Chilima wants the court to nullify the election results arguing that the polls were marred with numerous irregularities.

This comes barely a few hours after Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera rejected the same polls results that the party would also petition the court.

The country’s religious body, Public Affairs Committee (PAC) on Thursday stated that the results of the Malawi 2019 Tripartite Elections lacked credibility.