MEC Chief Election Officer Alfandika house burnt down in Kasungu

KASUNGU-(MaraviPost)-Fire has burnt down a house owned by Malawi Electoral Commission Chief Elections Officer, Sam Alfandika, at Kapalankhwazi location in Kasungu.

The house was being rented by Kasungu Municipal Council Director of Planing and Development, Mr Moses Zimba.

The fire, which is suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault, has damaged property whose value is yet to be established.