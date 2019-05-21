MEC confirms Chilima name suspiciously transferred to Likoma

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson, Justice Dr. Jane Ansah confirmed that Vice President Saulos Chilima name was suspiciously transferred to Chiteko school at Likoma and Chizumulu Islands

This comes after Chilima name was missing at St. Thomas polling station voter roll in Lilongwe.

Dr. Ansah is addressing the first news conference at main rally centre in

She therefore says the UTM leader was allowed to vote on faith that he was registered in Lilongwe at the centre.

“We have apprehended a person behind the transfer to get his motive behind his decision,” she says.

Chilima who is the UTM leader presidential candidate faces President Peter Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Atupere Muluzi of United Democratic Front (UDF).

About 6.8 million Malawians are expected to vote today.