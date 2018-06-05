By Joshua Mphanda, MEC Stringer

The Malawi Electoral Commission drilled Biometric Voter Registration kit(BVRK) operators and technicians on Tuesday at a two day workshop the electoral body organized in Lilongwe to enhance capacity of the groups as the country prepares for the 2019 tripartite elections.

Speaking at the event, MEC commissioner who is also chairperson of the Electoral Services Committee, Dr Jean Mathanga dared the trainees not to be complacent and work hard as they have a role in ensuring that Malawi has a credible election through registration of eligible voters only.

“This exercise is very critical as you are all aware the Malawi Electoral Commission will in the coming tripartite elections migrate from the old system we were using, the paper system to BVRK machine when registering voters using biometric features,” said Mathanga.

She further revealed the new system will also help in eliminating human errors which characterized the previous tripartite elections.

Voter registration will commence throughout the country in phases with districts like Kasungu, Salima and Dowa in phase 1 which will kickoff from 26th June to 9th July.