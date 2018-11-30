LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is meeting with presidents of political parties registered in Malawi

These meetings are a continuation of the Commission’s initiatives of engaging electoral stakeholders.

The Commission has therefore lined up meetings with 25 political parties that were traceable.

In the press statement released on Thursday and made available to The Maravi Post, says the Commission has so far met with the presidents for the Democratic Progressive Party (DDP), Peoples Party (PP), United Transformation Movement (UTM) and United Democratic Front (UDF).

“During the meetings the Commission is giving the Presidents an update on the just-ended voter registration exercise and also a briefing on the upcoming voter registration exercise and nomination of candidates.

“The Commission is also briefing the Presidents on the measures put in place to preserve the integrity of the electoral process and the importance of party leaders to help in ensuring that elections are held in a peaceful environment,” reads the statement signed by Sangwani Mwafulirwa, MEC’s Director, Media and Public Relations

The remaining parties and their presidents/leaders are as follows: