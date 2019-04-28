BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has disqualified a United Democratic Front (UDF) parliamentary candidate Bakali Osman for Blantyre North East for presenting a fake Malawi School Certificate of Education.

MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa has confirmed that Osman in Blantyre presented the fake certificate to dodge a proficiency test of reading and speaking English.

“We received a complaint that Mr. Osman presented a fake MSCE certificate so we presented the certificate to Maneb who confirmed that the certificate was indeed fake,” said Mwafulirwa.

Mwafulirwa said the commission is still investigating other candidates.

“We will disqualify any candidate who flouts the laws and rules even a day before the election,” said Mwafulirwa.

The MEC publicist said there will be no substitution for the party for the disqualified candidate.

This means UDF will go into polls in Blantyre without a candidate on May 21.