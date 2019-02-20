Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has released a a warning stating that Social Media statement circulating around with a list of Candidates for the May 21st Elections is fake and should be ignored.

The Message signed by Sangwani Mwafulirwa Director, Media and Public Relations reads”

This is to inform you that the statement, currently in circulation, regarding the above subject has not originated from the Malawi Electoral Commission and is, therefore, fake. Stakeholders are advised to disregard it.

The Commission is currently meeting to finalise the names of approved candidates for Parliamentary Elections and will announce the final list on Friday, February 22, 2019.

The Commission has its own external communications processes and everything that goes into circulation outside the established channels should be disregarded by stakeholders.