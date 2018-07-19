LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has hiked nomination fees for all aspirants in the forthcoming 2019 tripartite election attracting strong condemnation from opposition political parties.

MEC Chairperson Jane Ansah announced this on Tuesday in the capital Lilongwe during a consultative meeting with all political parties.

According to Ansah, Presidential candidates will now be paying MK2 million up from MK1 million while men seeking for Parliament seat will now be paying MK500, 000 and women will now be paying MK250,000.

Men vying for Ward Councillor will pay MK40, 000 while women will pay MK20, 000.

In reaction, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka described the nomination fee as too exorbitant.

Mkaka said the fee is discriminatory as only rich people will take part in the forthcoming 2019 polls.

On his part United Democratic Front (UDF) Spokesperson Ken Ndanga said the pollster should desist from using the forthcoming polls as money making tool.

Meanwhile Ansah hinted that fee is subjected for debate