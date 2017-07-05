LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) will on October 17 2017, conduct by-elections in three constituencies and three wards.

MEC made the announcement to conduct elections following the passing of the 2017/2018 national budget. In the budget, Parliament allocated some funds for the exercise.

Consequently, the Commission, which met on July 3 to 4 in Lilongwe, deliberated on the dates of the by-elections in thr three constituencies and three wards, which are currently vacant.

In a press statement released on Tuesday, and made available to The Maravi Post, the electoral body resolved to hold the by-elections in all six areas this coming October.

The Commission said it will hold stakeholders’ meetings ‪on August 16, 2017‬ in all the six areas, to give details about the electoral calendar.

On the matter of the dates for the by-elections, the Commission said it considered the need for the electorate to have representation in Parliament and Councils,but also the period that it takes for funds to be transferred from the Treasury to MEC accounts.

The areas where the by-elections will take place are Lilongwe Msozi North Constituency, Lilongwe City South East Constituency, Nsanje Lalanje Constituency, Mayani North Ward in Dedza North Constituency, Mtsiliza Ward in Lilongwe City West Constituency, and Ndirande Makata Ward in Blantyre Malabada Constituency.

“Four of the areas are where the by-elections were scheduled to take place on 6th June, 2017, but were postponed because Government said funding would not be available. The remaining two areas have fallen vacant in between the period of postponement to date,” concludes statement signed by MEC’s Chairperson, Jane Anshah SC.

In a related development, some civil society organizations (CSOs) announced that they have called off the planned demonstrations on the delays of the elections.