BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) will hold fresh nominations papers presentation in Nkhotakota central constituency following the sudden death of as aspirant Andrew Mlotha.

In press statement released on Monday, April 22 signed by Sam Alfandika, MEC’s Chief Election Officer disclosed that proceedings in relation to Parliamentary Elections in Nkhotakota Central Constituency have been stopped.

Alfandika added that there will be fresh nominations to be received by the Constituency Returning Officer, on 29th April 2019 from 8 am to 4pm;

Below is the full MEC statement;

MALAWI ELECTORAL COMMISSION DEATH OF A CANDIDATE [section 47 of the Parliamentary and Presidential Elections Act] Take notice that pursuant to section 47 of the Parliamentary and Presidential Elections Act, I hereby give notice of death of MR ANDREW MLOTHA, a Parliamentary candidate for Nkhotakota Central Constituency who died on Monday, 22nd April 2019 at Daeyang Hospital in Lilongwe.

Following his death, I declare that:

1. All proceedings in relation to Parliamentary Elections in Nkhotakota Central Constituency have been stopped;

2. All nominations that were done in Nkhotakota Central Constituency are void;

3. There will be fresh nominations to be received by the Constituency Returning Officer, on 29th April 2019 from 8 am to 4pm;

4. All Parliamentary candidates for Nkhotakota Central Constituency who already submitted nomination papers and were declared duly nominated will have just to confirm in writing to the Constituency Returning Officer their intention to still to participate in the Parliamentary Elections and not submit fresh nomination papers;

5. Nomination papers for those who wish to contest for the Parliamentary Elections will be available from the office of the Constituency Returning Officer for Nkhotakota Central from 25th April 2019.

Take notice further that Parliamentary Elections in the constituency will still be held on 21st May 2019. Dated this 22nd April 2019.

Sam Alfandika CHIEF ELECTIONS OFFICER