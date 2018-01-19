As the 2019 tripartite elections draws closer, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has started the process of developing Media and Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials.

MEC Commissioner, Moffat Banda disclosed this Wednesday at Mulanje Boma Wednesday during a four day electoral material development workshop organized by the institution.

The process involves electoral stakeholders and the civil society who plays active roles in the electoral process.

“Electoral material development is an important aspect in preparation for elections. It ensures that quality messages disseminated to the masses to motivate them participate in elections,” he noted.

Banda added that, “We would want to have messages that will appeal to different kinds of people in a quest to make sure that people are well informed about the whole electoral process.”

The Commissioner pointed out that the activity would enable people to get electoral messages in good time for decision making.

One of the participants, Benson Nkhoma Somba hailed MEC for considering developing messages that would appeal to various groups of people involved in the electoral process adding this would reduce cases of voter apathy.