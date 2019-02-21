Here is a link to document detailing the number of polling streams at each centre.

Candidates or polling parties are supposed to place up to two monitors per stream. the list of the monitors should be submitted to MEC district offices by March 1, 2019.

Parties and candidates are also reminded to submit two names of monitors for the Constituency Tally Centre.

Take note that only one monitor will be allowed to be present at the centre at each given time. The Commission allows parties and candidates to appoint up to two monitors so that they can be alternating.

Candidates and monitors are also allowed to appoint and allocate monitors at the centres where they registered or centres close to where they registered so that they can voter easily on the polling day. No monitor will be allowed to vote at a centre where they did NOT register.